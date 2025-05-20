Bobby Brown opens up about painful journey after losing Whitney and kids

Bobby Brown, music icon who is best known for his hits and being a member of New Edition, has shared how he’s been coping with the tragic losses of his two children and his ex-wife Whitney Houston.

The 56-year-old star revealed that he turned to therapy to cope with the painful loss of his daughter, who passed away in 2015 at 22 and his son, Bobby Jr., who died in 2020 at 28, along with his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, who passed in 2012.

He said that therapy helped him deal with the overwhelming grief.

While speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Monday, Bobby shared: "Lots of prayer, first and foremost, that absolutely took me to the point where I accepted therapy in my life. I accepted going to a therapist and really working out all of the issues that I had within me."

The singer and songwriter said the support of his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown and his five kids has helped him heal through tough times. However, his children have been there for him during his struggles.

Bobby said: "Also, just family... being there for me when I was down and when I wasn't feeling right and when times got hard.

"They're still there because it doesn't stop. It's not like it just goes away. It's gonna be with you forever, but it's about dealing with it and really paying attention to yourself. Paying attention to how you're feeling that day and letting somebody know how you're feeling that day. You know, not keeping it inside."

The New Edition star was married to Whitney from 1992 to 2007 and admitted that he still misses the music icon, with whom he had their daughter, Bobbi Kristina.