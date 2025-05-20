Domhnall Gleeson gets real about nepotism in Hollywood

Domhnall Gleeson, known for his roles in Star Wars, Ex Machina and The Revenant, has opened up about something often left unspoken in Hollywood and that is nepotism.

The actor, who comes from a family of well-known stars, recently shared that it's important to acknowledge how family connections can influence one’s career.

He shared with The Irish Times: “It’s an important conversation. There are a lot of people whose parents are in the industry.

“It’s important that there is room for other people. I’ve been so lucky when it comes to what my father did and having the means to be able to pursue acting even when I wasn’t making enough money to look after myself.

“I think it’s fair for people to talk about that, and it’s important that you can acknowledge it. Otherwise you’re lying to yourself. I also think it’s important that more people can get into the industry who don’t have the means of the majority who are in there at the moment.”

Just recently, Kate Winslet’s daughter, Mia Threapleton, spoke out against the “misconception” that she’s a “nepo baby.”