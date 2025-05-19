Morning Live's Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones fuel romance rumours

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones's on screen chemistry on BBC One's Morning Live continues to win over fans- but according to insiders, their connection may extend beyond the studio.
The TV hosts, both currently single, are reportedly enjoying a strong friendship that has deepened in recent months.
A TV source told MailOnline: 'Helen and Gethin have an extremely close working relationship and there's a feeling in recent months after their hardship has blossomed into a deeper connection.'
'They're both keen to keep a lid on it to avoid public scrutiny but there's no denying their closeness both on and off screen,' the insider added.
Helen, 41, has been navigating life as a single mother following her separation from rugby league player Richie Myler in 2022.
The couple, who were married for nine years, share three children, Ernie, nine, Louis, eight and Elsie, three.
Helen announced the end of her marriage on Instagram, expressing her sadness that Richie had left the family home.
