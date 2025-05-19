Jessica Simpson makes first TV appearance in 15 years

American singer and actress Jessica Simpson made her first TV appearance after over a decade.

On Sunday, May 18, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer took the American Idol 2025 stage during its finale episode, marking her return to television screens following a 15-year hiatus.

For her two-track gig, the I Think I’m In Love With You songstress first performed her new song Blame Me and delivered a power-packed rendition of her famed 2005 rendition of These Boots Are Made For Walking, a reimagining of Nancy Sinatra’s 1966 hit.

Much to the delight of the full house, following her performance—teamed up with Josh King, who was earlier eliminated in season 23— American Idol host Ryan Seacrest confirmed that the performance was her first "TV appearance" in 15 years.

The 44-year-old’s performance drew a standing ovation from all three judges, which included Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie.

In addition, Simpson, who donned a bronze sparkly dress that featured a high slit, also garnered a massive round of applause from the crowd in the season 23 finale, which crowned Jamal Roberts as the winner.