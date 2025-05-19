Eminem shocks Detroit crowd with surprise appearance at Jelly Roll's concert

Jelly Roll has long praised Eminem as his idol and saviour

Detroit got a massive surprise on Sunday night when Eminem stepped on stage to perform with Jelly Roll during his and Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour stop at Ford Field.

Jelly Roll had just launched into the opening of Lose Yourself when the crowd erupted — Slim Shady himself emerged for the second verse, electrifying the 46,000-strong audience.

Wearing a military-style jacket and cap, Eminem joined Jelly Roll down a ramp to the centre of the stadium, exchanging smiles and energy with the Tennessee star.

“Detroit, what up?! Make some noise for Jelly Roll!” Eminem shouted before making his exit. “Long time, no see. I love y’all. Peace!”

Jelly Roll was visibly emotional after the performance.

“If you can’t tell, that was a childhood dream come f***ing true, Detroit,” he told the crowd. “This is the greatest show I’ve ever had in my f***ing life.”

The Save Me hitmaker credited Eminem’s music for helping him through “the darkest moments” and thanked Em’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg for believing in him early on.

Eminem later shared photos of the moment on Instagram, writing, “Detroit thanks for showing my friend @jellyroll so much love!!! great to see y’all.”

The duo last performed together in 2023 at the Michigan Central Open. Jelly Roll also features on Somebody Save Me, the closing track of Eminem’s 2024 album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).