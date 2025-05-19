Meghan Markle's anniversary post carries deep message for Prince Harry: 'come home'

Meghan Markle sends a powerful message to Prince Harry in anniversary post

Meghan Markle is seemingly sending a powerful message by subtly referencing Prince Harry's sometimes troubled journey.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, took to Instagram to celebrate seven years of her marriage to Harry, 40, on Monday.

'Thanks to all of you (whether by your side, or from a far) who have loved and supported us throughout love story-we appreciate you,' she wrote.

However, Meghan also accompanied the post with an intriguing choice of music-I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers- a song known for its repeated expressions of commitment, reported GB News.

Throughout the track, the male voice lists of various labours and hardships, stating that no matter how difficult, he will always find his way back to his partner.

The lyrics include, 'I would be the man who's workin' hard for you' and When I come home, I know I'm gonna be the who comes back home to you.'

The song choice is being interpreted as a statement of the deep connection between Meghan and Harry- perhaps even a reflection on the challenges their relationship has weathered.

For those unfamiliar, the Sussexes stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California. The couple shares two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.