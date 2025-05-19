Dolly Parton receives apology from country singer for THIS reason: 'Before it gets into public'

Country singer Maren Morris admits to copying Dolly Parton's iconic song

Dolly Parton strikes a chord once more as country singer apologizes for copying her song.

Maren Morris, who is best known for her country songs, including The Middle, My Church, and Girl, opened up about her career and divorce during a recent podcast session.

The 35-year-old singer offered heartfelt apologies to the legendary artist, admitting to copying her iconic 1980 hit without hesitation.

She proposed, “I think that’s, like, any songwriter’s worst fear is unintentionally being on top of a melody that already exists and, you know, it happens more than you think.”

In an exclusive appearance on The Zach Sang Show, she detailed her ‘worst fear,’ stemming from copying Parton’s popular hit.

She further went on to add, “I think when I write with so many different people – and play the song so many times for loved ones before it ever gets into the public – There’s always, like, checks and balances.”

In addition, she explained that her song All My Favourite People bore a striking resemblance to 9 to 5, and her mother was the first to notice.

Morris felt compelled to offer a personal apology to Parton, deeming it the only suitable response.