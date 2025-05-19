Jamie Lee Curtis talks about landing ‘Freaky Friday’ role at last-minute

Jamie Lee Curtis unfolded the events of her last-minute audition for her role in Freaky Friday.

Curtis, played Tess Coleman, an overprotective mother and hardworking psychologist who swapped bodies with her teenage daughter, played by Lindsay Lohan, in the 2003 film.

The True Lies actress in conversation with the People magazine revealed that, "I found out I was going to be in Freaky Friday two days before they started shooting, because someone else was in the movie and dropped out."

"I had a 10-year-old and a five-year-old at home, and I found out on that Monday I was going to be doing a movie where I played a 15-year-old and a 45-year-old," added the 66-year-old actress.

Recalling her experience during filming, the Halloween star continued, "I don't remember any of it because I was now juggling like a circus performer."

She went on to say, "So my memory at the time was to simply be in the moment of the job, and then the movie came out and people loved it."

Freaky Friday (2003) marked the third film adaptation of the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers.

Its soon-to-be-released sequel, Freakier Friday will see Curtis and Lohan reprise their family roles as they swap bodies with two others 22 years after their first time doing so.

Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao are among the returning actors from the 2003 version.

Freakier Friday is slated for release on August 8, 2025.