Tom Cruise reveals thoughts on retirement after ‘M:I’ finale

Tom Cruise stopped by New York City for Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning premiere after its successful debut in Cannes and London.

The eighth film of the franchise is said to be the final instalment in the adventures of the IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise).

At the AMC Lincoln Square red carpet, the Top Gun: Maverick star during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that the upcoming part "is the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing."

Previously, Cruise shared that he was inspired by 80-year-old Harrison Ford’s career and wanted to keep making the Mission: Impossible films until he was of Ford’s age.

When asked about the quote and his future plans in Hollywood, The Last Samurai actor said, "I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s."

"I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films. I’m excited," he added.

Earlier this month, at the British Film Institute (BFI) in London, Cruise also revealed one role he still wishes to do.

Revealing what is still left on his bucket list to perform, the Rock of Ages actor said, "Definitely musicals."

The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Charles Parnell, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, Tramell Tillman and Katy O’Brian.

The film is set to release worldwide on May 23.