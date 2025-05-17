Blake Lively hints at ‘something’ new as Justin Baldoni drama gets heated

Blake Lively teases new change as messy lawsuit progresses

Blake Lively is ready to make a new start after her friendship with her old pal Taylor Swift fell apart amidst a heated legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into something new on Friday, May 17th.

The Gossip Girl alum hinted at an upcoming launch for her hair brand on her Stories, just a day after her legal team filed a bombshell motion in court.

It appears that Lively has decided to focus her attention on her brand after the actress’ personal life, particularly her friendships, have come to a rocky end.

A source told Daily Mail that Lively’s old pal Taylor Swift is “done” with her after being dragged into the lawsuit.

Swift shut down the allegation of her having any control over It Ends With Us as soon as it was raised, and claimed that she never set foot on the movie’s set but Baldoni’s lawyers are adamant on bringing the pop superstar to court.

Baldoni’s lawyers claimed that they intended to obtain Swift’s and Lively’s texts to uncover alleged threats that Lively has sent the Grammy-winner’s way to speak up in her support.

However, for now, the judge granted Lively’s lawyers’ request and declared that obtaining their personal text messages is not relevant for the current case.