Brooklyn Beckham shares heartfelt post for Nicola Peltz's grandmother

Brooklyn Beckham surprises fans with heartfelt update

Brooklyn Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Nicola Peltz’s grandmother on her first death anniversary amid the ongoing family feud.

The 26-year-old, who is the elder son of David and Victoria Beckham, expressed sorrow on Friday, May 16.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring chef shared a carousel of photos with the late matriarch, along with an emotional caption.

The post featured Brooklyn and his grandmother-in-law, Bunny, spending joyful moments together.

He penned, “Can’t believe it’s been a year without you naunni x you were always so happy and always made me laugh. I miss you and will love you forever x. It makes me so sad to think of our future kids not being able to know you x you were one of a kind and we miss you everyday.”

Marking the first death anniversary, Nicola also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram handle.

The American actress posted several snaps of herself and her husband smiling alongside her late grandmother.

Nicola, 30, wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a whole year without my naunni on earth. I miss her laugh so much. I miss her happiness, her love, her everything. Her magic runs though my mom and I’m so lucky to know the feeling of that love. I’m so lucky she was my naunni – I miss her every single second. Life is not as bright without her here.”

The couple shared their tributes amid the ongoing rift with the Beckham family.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been notably absent from recent family events, including David’s 50th birthday party celebration in London.

For the unversed, David is trying to mend his relationship with his son, fearing that history may be repeating itself.