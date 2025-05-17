Dakota Johnson reflects on early years of acting career in Hollywood

Dakota Johnson has recently reflected on early years of real struggle in Hollywood.

In a new interview with Elle magazine, the Madame Web actress recalled how tough it was to support herself financially in her early 20s.

Dakota, who is a daughter to A-list parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, said, “For a couple of years it was hard to make money.”

“I’d have to ask my parents for help,” revealed the Daddio star as she didn’t even have enough to cover rent or buy groceries.

Dakota opened up that her journey wasn’t without difficulty as she said, “The auditioning process, as you know, is the worst.”

While discussing her early days, the Persuasion actress shared she was rejected from Juilliard, explaining, “I didn’t get in and my dad cut me off because I didn’t go to college.”

At 19, Dakota reportedly landed a minor role in The Social Network, which led to other small parts in movies like 21 Jump Street and the sitcom Ben and Kate.

The actress performed her first on-screen role at just 10 years old in Crazy in Alabama. However, she rose to fame with her role in Fifty Shades of Grey.

“In my deepest truth, I feel I don’t live anywhere. I nest kind of wherever I am,” she added.