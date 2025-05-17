Celine Dion's rare appearance at Eurovision 2025 amid health concerns

Celine Dion has recently made a surprise video appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in Switzerland on May 13.

The singer shared a special message with fans at the latest event due to her ongoing battle with the rare neurological condition known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

In a clip shared on X, Dion wrote, “I’d love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now.”

“Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart,” remarked the 57-year-old.

The Power of Love crooner said, “It’s the country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary.”

The Grammy winner went on to describe her Eurovision win as a “life-changing moment,” and said that “37 years later” it was “so beautiful to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event once again”.

“To the people of Switzerland. Thank you for your love,” stated Dion.

The songstress added, “This night is yours and I hope you feel as proud as I do.”

In the end, Dion shared her message in French, per CNN, “Music unites us, not only this evening, not only at the moment. Wonderful…”

“It is our strength, our support and our support in the moments where we need it. I love you all, Europe and the rest of the world, of course,” she further said.