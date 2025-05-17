Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive advice on how to sustain marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to find 'purpose' in life amid the never-ending controversies surrounding the couple since their wedding in 2018.

Discussing the Duke of Sussex's latest legal setback in a UK security case and the never-ending family drama, royal biographer Tom Bower claimed that the pair's marriage will last but they need to fulfil each other's void.

According to the Mirror, he said, "It’s been an unpredictable, tumultuous rollercoaster, which is not what they expected."

The royal expert believes that the former working royal has turned into a "lonely prince," following his estrangement from his family in the UK.

However, the Duke and Duchess "conceal the turmoil they go through, such as with the court case on security in London."

Tom claimed that everything that’s happened since their wedding has "put a huge strain" on the Montecito couple but unlike Harry, Meghan knows "how to ignore criticism and present herself looking immaculate and smiling."

The royal commentator said that it is "impossible" to predict the future of Harry and Meghan but they "need to find their purpose."

He added, "The real problem for them is what does Harry do? He’s 40, hasn’t an official role and he has lots of enemies. Not being close to his family leaves a hole – his focus must be on filling that in California, with Meghan."

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and now reside in California with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.