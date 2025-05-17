Princess Beatrice shows support to Kate after teaming up against Harry

Princess Beatrice has drawn inspiration from fashion icon Kate Middleton after the royal family united regarding Prince Harry's feud.

The Princess of York stepped out in the same dress as the Princess of Wales for a night event on May 15.

Beatrice attended the FEVO Sport Industry Awards 2025 at Evolution London in a black dress from the royals' favourite brand, Self Portrait.

Similarly, Princess Catherine styled the same dress but in white colour last week for a music concert marking the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at London's Horse Guards Parade on May 8.

It is important to note that Princess Eugenie's recent fashion choice showed her support for the future Queen amid reports that Harry's royal cousins are frustrated with him.

As per Scottish Daily Express, Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall no longer aim to play the role of peacemaker between the Sussexes and the royals, especially after the Duke of Sussex's bombshell interview.

An insider said, "The rest of the family is also fed up. Harry's cousins Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara held out the longest, determined to bring about peace – but even they have now given up after their proffered olive branches were routinely sharpened into arrows and fired back."

The source claimed the late Queen Elizabeth "insisted" that the doors of Buckingham Palace were always opened for Harry and Meghan but, now, it seems to be "locked and bolted."

Prince Harry has been worsening his relationships with the key royals by once again discussing family drama on live TV.