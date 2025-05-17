Kim Kardashian's stylist praises her as 'strong' amid Paris trial appearance

Kim Kardashian's famed hairstylist, Chris Appleton, heaped praise on the reality star for how the person she is behind the scenes.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the celebrity hair expert reminisced about their nine-year journey together as he posted a throwback from Paris.
'Nine years ago in Paris. Kim and I started working together, and we created a moment that would set the tone for so many more to come, Appleton wrote.
'Since then, we have shared a lifetime of transformations-on the outside and in. We've been through marriages, divorces & milestones.'
He continued, 'I am so grateful for the friendship, the trust, and the memories we've have made. But through it all, I have had the privilege of standing beside someone who is not just beautiful, but royal, strong, and real.'
Chris was also by Kim's side during her recent visit to Paris, where she appeared in court to testify in the in $10M jewel heist trial stemming from the traumatic 2016 robbery during Fashion Week.
