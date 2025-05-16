Brooklyn Beckham, Prince Harry 'chose wives' over families

The couples reportedly shared dinner at the Sussexes' Montecito mansion in California last week

An expert has compared the Beckham family feud to the ongoing tensions within the British royal family, suggesting that both Harry and Brooklyn have prioritised their wives over their families.

Royal commentator Samara Gill and The Sun's veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards discussed the parallels between the two high profile families on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show.

This comes amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are offering support to Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, amid their strained ties with the Beckham family.

The couples reportedly shared dinner at the Sussexes' Montecito mansion in California last week- just days after Brooklyn skipped all the celebrations surrounding his father David Beckham's 50th birthday.

Samara Gill noted: 'He's definitely trying to distance himself from the family.'

Now based in America, like Harry and Meghan, Brooklyn has become increasingly detached from his British roots.

The family tension is believed to stem from an ongoing rift between Nicola Peltz, and Victoria Beckham, further strained by the presence of brother Rome's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, at recent events.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot on 9 April, 2022.