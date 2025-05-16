Cassie Ventura, Alex Fine's video reveals telling details amid Diddy trial

Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine’s resurfaced video moves fans as trial unveils horrifying acts

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine’s old video has been making rounds all over the internet and it is seen under a new lens as Diddy trial unfolds.

The now-trending video clip shows Fine, 32, and Ventura, 38, hugging each other after he ran a 50-mile marathon in California for domestic violence awareness.

Social media users have been sharing the clip, expressing how it gains new meaning after Ventura opened up about the emotional and physical violence she suffered on the hands of ex-boyfriend Diddy.

The songstress has been continually appearing in court since Diddy’s trial began this week on Monday and she has uncovered jarring details about the Freak-Off parties.

“Now we know what that hug was REALLY about,” one user wrote on X.

Another chimed in, “Look at the pain in her eyes. That was an emotional layered hug.”

Fine ran the marathon in 2019, one year after they publicly launched their relationship and they went on to get married the same year in September.

The couple share two children and are currently expecting their third.

During the ongoing trial, Fine joined Ventura in the courtroom for most of her testimony.