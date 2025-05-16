Nicole Kidman reveals key secret to successful relationships

Nicole Kidman sheds light on the best relationship advice she has

Nicole Kidman, who is in a longterm marriage with Keith Urban, opened up about what she thinks is the key to successful relationships.

The 57-year-old actress appeared at the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers sequel, where she was asked about her dating advice.

“I haven't done a lot of dating, but hold your power,” she told People Magazine at the Beverly Estate premiere of the show on Thursday, May 15th.

“Don't give up your power. There you go. Do you like that? Yeah. Know who you are and hold onto your power. Don't give it up,” she stated.

Kidman was also asked if she would like to appear onscreen with her husband, but she said, “No. We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show.”

Before Urban and the Babygirl star took the vows in 2006, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001.

At the screening for her show, Kidman was seen wearing a sleek black pants suit ensemble. She completed the look with a white flower brooch and leather gloves.