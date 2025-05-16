Taylor Swift ‘panic’ stricken over what Blake Lively lawsuit holds

Taylor Swift feels ‘angry’ over being dragged in Baldoni-Lively lawsuit

Taylor Swift has been surrounded by a lot of buzz because of her involvement in the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively case and she has decidedly kept silent about it.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was dragged into the case because of an alleged text exchange between Baldoni and Lively, in which she referred to her as her “dragon.”

Now after being subpoenaed over the case, Swift would have to provide their text messages to the court which can be revealed to the public.

“This is Taylor’s worst nightmare. While she is one of the world’s biggest stars, she’s also extremely careful about what she shares in the public domain, so the thought of her private messages being released is horrifying,” a source told Heatworld.

“She’s understandably in a complete panic about how this is going to affect her. She’s in a state of disbelief, not to mention being overcome with anxiety that this could potentially destroy her career."

The insider went on to add that there has been a "conscious decision" on Swift's side to keep their contact to "an absolute minimum."

Although Swift and Lively have been friends for over a decade, they have not been spotted together since the legal drama started in December, and the source noted, “It’s quite likely their friendship will be non-existent once this is all over.”

They added, “While Taylor’s been doing her best to support Blake, her sympathetic stance has understandably shifted as she feels incredibly angry and resentful towards her friend for being put in this position.”