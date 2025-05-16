Princess Kate’s kind move has Victoria Beckham beaming

Princess Kate brought an unexpected smile to Victoria Beckham’s face during what insiders describe as a 'heartbreaking time' for the former popstar.

Stepping out at a high-profile fashion industry event on Tuesday, The Princess of Wales turned heads in a sleek olive-green trouser suit by none other than Victoria Beckham, retailing at £1,340.

Presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, a celebration of creativity and innovation in U.K. fashion.

According to Kensington Palace sources, Kate’s choice wasn’t just about style, it was a thoughtful gesture aimed at uplifting British designers, with a special nod to Beckham.

A source close to Kensington Palace clarified that while it would be "ridiculous" to suggest Kate's selected the VB suit because of the headlines, the gesture wasn’t without heart: "It would have brought a smile to Victoria’s face. It’s something the heartbroken Mrs. Beckham could really do with right now."

Behind the scenes, Victoria is said to be struggling with a deepening rift between her son Brooklyn and his parents.

Amid the tension, Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz were recently spotted attending a VIP dinner hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their Montecito home.

Despite their attendance making headlines, insiders claim the Beckhams’ invitation likely came via a mutual friend or well-connected intermediary, rather than a direct call from Harry or Meghan themselves.

The report, first published by People magazine — often considered the Sussexes’ go-to U.S. outlet — suggests the evening was more of a social crossover than a formal royal invite.

Still, the night seemed to go off without a hitch. Brooklyn and Nicola live about 90 minutes from the Sussexes in Los Angeles and are said to have had "a wonderful time" at the intimate gathering.