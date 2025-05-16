Princess Kate’s kind move has Victoria Beckham beaming

Princess Kate brought an unexpected smile to Victoria Beckham’s face during what insiders describe as a 'heartbreaking time' for the former popstar.
Stepping out at a high-profile fashion industry event on Tuesday, The Princess of Wales turned heads in a sleek olive-green trouser suit by none other than Victoria Beckham, retailing at £1,340.
Presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, a celebration of creativity and innovation in U.K. fashion.
According to Kensington Palace sources, Kate’s choice wasn’t just about style, it was a thoughtful gesture aimed at uplifting British designers, with a special nod to Beckham.
A source close to Kensington Palace clarified that while it would be "ridiculous" to suggest Kate's selected the VB suit because of the headlines, the gesture wasn’t without heart: "It would have brought a smile to Victoria’s face. It’s something the heartbroken Mrs. Beckham could really do with right now."
Behind the scenes, Victoria is said to be struggling with a deepening rift between her son Brooklyn and his parents.
Amid the tension, Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz were recently spotted attending a VIP dinner hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their Montecito home.
Despite their attendance making headlines, insiders claim the Beckhams’ invitation likely came via a mutual friend or well-connected intermediary, rather than a direct call from Harry or Meghan themselves.
The report, first published by People magazine — often considered the Sussexes’ go-to U.S. outlet — suggests the evening was more of a social crossover than a formal royal invite.
Still, the night seemed to go off without a hitch. Brooklyn and Nicola live about 90 minutes from the Sussexes in Los Angeles and are said to have had "a wonderful time" at the intimate gathering.
James Van Der Beek reveals next step in career following 6-month break
The Prince of Wales inherits a new title which was previously held by his father King Charles III
BTS Jin drops sophomore album 'ECHO' months after treating fans with debut solo EP 'Happy'
Michael Jordan shares heartfelt message for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'
Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara after bombshell interview
Tom Cruise stars alongside Hayley Atwell in upcoming movie, 'Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning'