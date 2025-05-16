Harry, Meghan's move to host Brooklyn, Nicola won't sit well with families

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's growing friendship with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Beckham Peltz might not sit well within their respective families and could be a catalyst for further tenison and already fractured relationships, an expert has warned.

According to recent reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted Brooklyn and Nicola for dinner at their Montecito mansion.

Meghan is said to feel sympathy toward Nicola, given their shared experiences both have endured strained family dynamics and negative media portrayals.

Similarly, Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly fallen out with Victoria and David Beckham, even skipping the football legend's recent 50th birthday celebration

A Sussex insider clarified that Brooklyn and David were not directly invited by Harry and Meghan, but were likely brought along by a mutual friend or intermediary.

However, if either couple hopes to reconcile within their families, their budding friendship could put that at risk.

Speaking to The Mirror, relationship expert Jacob Lucas commented:' There are two sides, there is one healthy side, they can offer support to each other. However, if the opposite is true these relationships can become very toxic and add fuel on to the fire of the feud

'This will make the situation far worse as their parents somewhat annoyed to read about the new alliance.'

This new alliance may only deepen existing rifts, as their families could further upset by news of the growing bond.