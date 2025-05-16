Olivia Rodrigo reveals her weird go-to comfort food item

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about her number one pick when it comes to food items.

The Favourite Crime crooner appeared on Vouge’s In the Bag video series, in which celebrities reveal the contents of their bags. Rodrigo brought out her vintage cheetah print bag for the occasion.

From her purse the Déjà vu singer pulled out a tiny Babybel cheese and raved about her love for the product and its connection with her childhood.

"I love any type of cheese. My friends make fun of me for it, especially this one because they think it’s particularly elementary. I love [it] so much," she said.

Rodrigo added, "I love eating it and I love playing with the wax and making wax statues out of it. And they're portable, really nice."

The three-time Grammy award winner revealed that the statues she made out from the cheese helped her in exchanging gifts with her friends too.

"We would trade each other little statues that we made out of [the red wax covering]," said the 22-year-old. "I don't even remember what we made, we must have been really creative 'cause this is not very malleable. [I] always keep that locked and loaded."

Rodrigo is going to hit stage on June 27 for London’s BST Hyde Park series. The huge outdoor gig will take place two days before the pop phenomenon's much-anticipated Glastonbury headline slot.