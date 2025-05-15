Tom Cruise shows affection to ex amid Anna De Armas romance rumours

Tom Cruise had a sweet moment with his co-star and ex, Hayley Atwell, during the Cannes Film Festival.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, who is allegedly in relationship with Ana de Armas, shared an affectionate moment with Atwell during the red carpet of his new movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning during the event.

The 43-year-old actress is the leading lady of the film and has reprised her role as Grace, a former thief turned IMF agent and ally to Ethan Hunt (Cruise).

Both the leading stars were over the moon as they posed for the snaps together at the star-studded screening.

While striking a pose together, Cruise leaned over to whisper something in Atwell’s ear before she burst into a laughter. The Agent Carter star also flaunted her red mermaid style overlapping ruffled gown to Cruise as he watched her warmly.

The lovely moment came in midst of romance rumours between Cruise and Ana de Armas, who have been spotted on multiple outing together in recent months including the 50th birthday party of David Beckham.

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, seemed to be the final film of the saga, however, the 62-year-old remained coy over whether it was the final instalment. He also received a five-minute standing ovation during the post-screening of the film.

Cruise expressed his gratitude: "I’m just very grateful, very grateful for 30 years” to be able to entertain" the crowd by being part of this franchise.

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated for release worldwide on May 23.