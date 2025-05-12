Brenda Song reveals summer plan for two sons amidst Mother’s Day

Brenda Song shared her plans for family time during this summer.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star attended the Fourth Annual Gold Gala, a celebration of the organisation’s 2025 A100 List, which highlights the 100 "most impactful Asian Pacific leaders in culture and society."

At the event while chatting with the People magazine she revealed what plans she have for the summer with her partner Macauley Culkin and two sons, Dakota and Carson.

"I mean, honestly, I want to go to Disneyland with the kids. I'm ready. We haven't gone yet this year, and that's crazy for us, because we are obsessed with Disneyland, but it's been a busy year," she shared.

"I want something simple," she continued of her hopes for the upcoming summer season. "I want easy."

The Last Showgirl star added that the most of all she wants is to have a "little bit off time this summer to, like, to be a mom. That’s what I’m hoping for," she told the outlet.

Song and Culkin welcomed their first-born son Dakota in 2021 and then got engaged in January 2022. Later that year Song gave birth to their second son, Carson.