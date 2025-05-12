Tom Cruise surprises London fans with daring stunt for ‘MI8’

Tom Cruise sparked buzz among fans with a surprising stunt in London ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, who is set receive an award for his work in film coming weekend, celebrated the occasion with a stunt.

In a video clip the 62-year-old actor was allegedly seen standing on top of the BFI I MAX building in London, one of the largest cinemas in UK completely wrapped in advertisement of the upcoming film.

As per the Deadline a source close to Cruise admitted that the man standing on the rooftop was indeed him.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement and confusion over the stunt.

One asked, "What is he doing?"

Another fan wrote, "Looked out the window on my uni study break – why is Tom Cruise on top of BFI?"

"Getting some fresh air haha," one user quipped.

Currently, Cruise is in full swing promoting his upcoming and seemingly last film of the Mission: Impossible saga.

He recently visited both South Korea and Japan where he attended press conferences and red carpets discussing the film with fans. Cruise now plans to attend the Cannes Film Festival in France to debut the film next week.

The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release in theatres on May 23.