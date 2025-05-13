Justin Timberlake squashes separation rumours with Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake finally breaks silence on divorce speculation

Justin Timberlake set the record straight about the ongoing speculation of his marital status with Jessica Biel.

Media buzzed with marital woes rumour when Cry Me a River singer got arrested for DWI in New York.

However, Timberlake finally broke the silence and shared the truth with his fans.

The "Prince of Pop" paid tribute to his partner of around 13 years to mark the special day in his wife's (and every mother's) life.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram Stories Sunday, May 11 to celebrate Mother's Day with his 'Superwoman' wife 'who puts up with all the boys'.

The In Time actor put up a carousal of photos of the mother of his children.

In one of the pictures The Sinner actress could be seen smiling for the camera as she carried her son wearing diaper in her arms.

"We love you so much mama," Timberlake wrote alongside another picture of 43-year-old as she knelt in front of their sons wearing his merchandise.

Along with celebrating the mother of his children, *NSYNC former member also honoured his own mother Lynn Bomar Harless in another Instagram Story.

In one of the pictures, the young Timberlake could be seen sitting beside his mother as he held a black game controller in his hands.

For the unversed, the two had married to each other in 2012 and share two sons: Silas (10) and Phineas (4).