Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship ticks off some people

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance criticized

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have garnered all kinds of attention since they began dating in September 2023.

Super Bowl Champion's presence at the Cruel Summer crooner's concerts, and Swift cheering at her NFL beau from the VIP section became a routine since the onset of their love.

The fusion of the two worlds sparked praise as well as backlash.

However, the two have successfully managed to navigate through the challenges that have come with romancing each other.

The power duo is giving couple goals to many except for one: Josh Allen.

Daily Mail reported that the Buffalo Bills quarterback has keenly kept an eye at the trajectory of the popular couple's relationship, and he doesn’t want the kind of relationship they have with his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.

A source told the outlet that apart from attending 'any of her premieres' or being there to 'support her', the pair is not seen 'parading themselves around' like Swift and Kelce.

Furthermore, he understands that unlike in their case the 14-time Grammy winner is at a different level of popularity.

Also, the source mentioned that the Grotesquerie star is nearing the end of his career while Allen has 'a long way to go'.

"He is going to remain mostly on the sidelines for things that would make his status and fame more with Hailee," the insider continued.

For the unversed, the Shake It Off hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end have recently broken cover as the two were spotted in latest outing in Philadelphia.