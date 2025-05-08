Reese Witherspoon, Oliver Haarmann ready to take relationship to next level

Reese Witherspoon, Oliver Haarmann set to begin new life with each other

Reese Witherspoon, Oliver Haarmann have stepped on a new path after almost a year of dating.

The Legally Blonde actress had split from her husband of 12 years, Jim Toth in March, 2023; and the Hollywood star and her financier beau were first romantically linked in July last year when they were spotted on a dinner date at L’Artusi in the West Village.

Recently came a surprising revelation about the relationship between the duo.

As per sources to Page Six, the pair has been found checking out an apartment at Robert A.M Stern’s new, ultra high-end 14-residence building, Sixteen Fifth Avenue.

This latest appearance has fueled rumours that the 49-year-old is ready to move in with her boyfriend.

The insider revealed to the outlet that the potential reason for the move into this area is because one of her children is studying in NYU and Witherspoon wants to stay close to his kid.

The source also mentioned that the couple has toured the apartment twice and their behaviour during each of the visit was 'affectionate' and 'sweet'.

Moreover, the move to this area is feasible for both of them also because Haarmann's Searchlight Capital private equity firm's headquarter is located in New York.

For the unversed, the Oscar winner shares three kids, Ava Phillippe, 25, Deacon Phillippe, 21 and Tennessee James Toth, 12, with her ex husband.