Whoopi Goldberg questions prevailing youngsters mindset

Whoopi Goldberg questions the prevailing generation gap and the negative opinion held by younger generation of the older generation.

The EGOT winner during Monday’s episode of The View discussed with other cohosts if they believed that the Generation X (which includes people born between 1965 until 1980) as the best generation yet.

69-year-old revealed herself to be ‘a boomer. Old af’ when asked which generation did she belong to.

Sunny Hostin stopped her mid conversation to praise the Grammy Award winner and called her a ‘cool boomer’.

The cohost further put up a question that why do younger generations deem the Baby Boomers as not cool.

Hostin elaborated what she meant by her enquiry.

“So many people they go, ‘Okay Boomer’,” she referenced the sarcastic remark used by Millenials and Gen Z to mock Baby Boomers.

Author of Summer on the Bluffs reiterated, “Like my goddaughter recently said that and I was like, ‘First of all, I’m not a Boomer.’ Second of all, why are Boomers not considered cool?”

The Hollywood legend seconded with her coworker on the point of all negativity towards the older generation.

The American comedian confessed that ‘every generation throws a hero up the pop chart’ during its peak time referencing Paul Simon’s 1986 song The Boy In The Bubble.

Finally, The Lion King voice artist made it a point for the younger generation to understand that they themselves may be viewed as uncool by the following generations.

“In 20 years, y’all won’t be so cool. It’ll be all about them. That’s life.”