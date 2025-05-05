Pregnant Jesy Nelson seeks fans’ help from hospital bed

Jesy Nelson is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson isn’t going to have a bad hair day even in the hospital.

The former Little Mix star, 33, posted a candid TikTok over the weekend asking fans for hair dye suggestions following surgery to save her unborn twins, as reported by multiple outlets.

Jesy, who is seven months pregnant, revealed she was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a rare condition that can pose serious risks to both babies. She’s been hospitalised since March and will remain under medical care to help avoid early labor.

Despite the critical situation, Jesy kept her tone light online.

“When I first come out of hospital, one of the first things I wanna do is dye my barnet,” she said. “First of all because... get your greys out for the lads!”

She added that Zion Foster, her boyfriend, wants her to go browny-blonde, but she’s unsure. “I want your advice. What like hair colour do you actually love on me best? I can't decide.”

While fans debated shades in the comments, Jesy also managed to sneak in some glam time, showing off a fresh set of lashes done right in her hospital room. “I can honestly say I’m obsessed,” she wrote on Instagram.