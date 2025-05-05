Blake Lively finally breaks silence on legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively talks about ongoing controversy at 'Another Simple Favor' promotion

Blake Lively, who is currently making headlines for her ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni, has finally addressed the matter in an interview.

Earlier this year, Lively filed a case against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and for starting a smear campaign against her.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, the 38-year-old has kept silent and haven’t uttered a word about the matter, until now, when she has finally opened and addressed the subject indirectly.

During her promotional interview for Another Simple Favor at Late Night with Seth Meyers, Blake shared about her highs and lows of the year.

She stated, “What I can say without going too much into it is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life.”

“And I see so many women around, afraid to speak, afraid to share their experiences and fear is by design. It’s what keeps us silent.”

The Green Lantern actress explained, “But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak so I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to.”

“And it’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong, and you know, helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”

Work wise, Lively has reunited with Anna Kendrick for her latest film, directed by Paul Feig.