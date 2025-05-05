Blake Lively uses 'Another Simple Favor' to shut down legal buzz

Blake Lively, who has been embroiled in a heated legal war against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, is busy promoting her recent hit Another Simple Favor.

Released in 2018, A Simple Favor had everyone hooked with its thriller and mysterious crime.

Blake Lively, who played Emily - the cool and mysterious while Anna Kendrick was Stephanie, her sweet but nosy best friend who got pulled into a web of secrets, lies, and a little bit of love and rivalry all mixed together.

In December, Lively’s claims against Baldoni became public, as she accused him of inappropriate and disturbing behavior on set, including sexual harassment, during filming of the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

This week, the The Shallows actress told Seth Meyers that the past year has been "intense," but she feels "fortunate" to have had the platform to share her story, acknowledging that not every woman has that opportunity.

However, the internet has been tough on Blake Lively, criticising her and pushing her out of the spotlight. Because of this, she’s had to choose her next role carefully to avoid more drama.