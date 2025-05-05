Nicola Peltz slammed for creating rift between Brooklyn and Beckham family

Nicola Peltz has recently been receiving heated criticism over her creating a rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his celebrity parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Multiple sources revealed to The Mirror that Beckham family “are done with Nicola” after former footballer was left “hurt” by his oldest son absence at his 50th birthday celebrations in Notting Hill despite being in London.

It's believed that David and former Spice Girl Victoria would do “anything to get their son back, but are done with his wife”.

A source claimed that Brooklyn was ready to attend the swanky celebrations, and even informed his parents weeks before.

However, an insider shared that Nicola might have “find a way to start an argument and pushes her husband to not speak to his family”.

“But then what happens is Nicola will kick something off and it will blow up and then it becomes impossible for him to go,” said a source.

Another insider spilled to the Daily Mail, “It all stinks of a control thing. The family are absolutely certain this is what happened this time round, that a drama was created.”

“And Brooklyn doesn’t feel he can turn up to see his family – but it happened three times in a week,” continued a source.

Meanwhile, the source further said, “There were different kinds of events so he could have surely found one that would have suited them.”

“So, it makes you think there was drama after drama while they were here. He's a kind boy who clearly doesn't feel he can stand up to Nicola,” explained an insider.

Meanwhile, a source close to the family told The Mirror that Brooklyn “being a no-show was a blow to his famous dad”.

"Brooklyn was close with his dad growing up, but he is married now. His wife Nicola is older and confident in her own right, and so there is distance between Brooklyn and his parents,” claimed an insider.