Nicole Scherzinger pushes limits to take Broadway by storm

Nicole Scherzinger, American singer-songwriter who is best known for her time as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, revealed that she’s been "trained like an Olympian" for her role in Sunset Boulevard.

The 46-year-old music icon won an Olivier for Sunset Boulevard and is now nominated for a Tony on Broadway. She treats every performance like an athlete, giving it her all.

Nicole shared with Spectrum News: "I trained like an Olympian! Before I go on stage, my friend was asking me why I went on the trampoline, and I pace back and forth like I'm a boxer about to go on stage. I'm an Olympian.

That's the level that we have to get physically, and emotionally ready for this show. And I'm just so grateful that I have all that in my back pocket because I've always just wanted to train myself like a weapon and be on it."

The former Pussycat Dolls singer, known for hits like Don't Cha and Buttons, said that this role is the pinnacle of everything she's worked for in her career.

She added, "It's one of the greatest roles ever for a woman. I'm in love with Norma Desmond, she's changed my life and it's everything I've worked for and fought for and prayed for and I finally get to share my whole heart and all of my gifts in this production."

Before her stage success, Nicole opened up about feeling "discarded" by the industry because of her age.