Graham Norton's recent move sparks concern among fans

Graham Norton's latest decision: Fans fear tragic news

Graham Norton sent fans in shock as he took major decisions over the past week.

The 62-year-old is feared to be on the verge of 'downfall' reportedly as two of his properties have been put up for sale back-to-back.

The Graham Norton Show host announced that he was listing his £4.95million east London mansion on the market for sale.

Norton had lived on that property for around 20 years.

Now, in only a week's time, Norton is on the lookout for buyers of his Manhattan carriage house. He had bought the New York home 2002 as he loved its British ambiance.

These two major moves, reported by Daily Mail, have alarmed the fans who are speculating about the reason behind these actions.

Netizens actually fear now about the financial well-being of the Irish comedian.

The internet users wrote under the post about the sale of the London property.

One wrote, "And I read yesterday that his New York City apartment is up for sale. Hmm…"; "So is his New York home [pondering emoji]"

Second netizen commented, "Just read he is selling his NYC place too"; "Are we about to see the downfall of Graham Norton or something? Selling two homes at once?"

"Is he well? I'm actually concerned. These are big life decisions for a man his age. Perhaps he's getting ready to retire? Gorgeous home," another posted.