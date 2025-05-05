Lisa of Blackpink teases new album ahead of global world tour

Lisa of BLACKPINK has announced an exciting news about a new BLACKPINK album.

The girl band, set to embark on a global world tour, will soon be releasing a new record.

"Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago," she revealed in an interview with the Variety magazine.

“We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them,” Lisa said.

However, she did not announce any release date, adding, "You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time."

They will be kicking-off their world tour this summer.

BLACKPINK will kick off their tour with a two-date stint in Seoul, South Korea, starting on July 5.

After that they will head to North America with shows set for Inglewood, California, Chicago, Toronto, and New York. The run wraps in January 2026 with two shows in Tokyo at Tokyo Dome.

Recently, Lisa also set foot in the acting world with her role in The White Lotus. The singer played character (Mook) in season three, calling her experience, "the greatest honour."