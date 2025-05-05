Paris Hilton makes shocking revelation about Patrick Schwarzenegger

Paris Hilton has recently made shocking revelation about Patrick Schwarzenegger.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, the Bling Ring star reportedly confirmed the news that Patrick was her bodyguard once in the past.

Earlier, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son opened up that he was a bodyguard for Paris at her book signing event in Los Angeles in conversation with Elle magazine.

Later, the reality star told Access that she had her book signing at The Grove in LA and Patrick was one of the security guards.

The actress recalled Patrick was doing because of his internship which she believed, “It was great.”

“Patrick comes from a family and they instill that work ethic in him,” stated the 44-year-old.

Gushing over the young actor, Paris mentioned, “He’s so lovely and so sweet.”

“I am so proud of him and loving him in White Lotus,” added the Nine Lives actress as he rose to fame with his role in the hit show.

Meanwhile, Paris surprised her fans with a music video for her new song titled Infinity from her 2024 album, Infinite Icon, released in 2024.

Patrick, on the other hand, is eyeing for the leading role in Luca Gaudagnino new American Psycho movie.