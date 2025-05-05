Meghan Markle sends clear message to King Charles after Harry's heartbreak

Meghan Markle made a powerful move to support her 'devastated' husband Prince Harry following his major legal setback in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex's appeal in the security case has been dismissed by the court on Friday. His state-funded United Kingdom security will not be reinstated, the court ruling said.

For the unversed, Harry's security was downsized following the Sussexes' exit from the royal family in 2020.

Shortly after the verdict of the case, the former working royal sat down for a bombshell interview on BBC. During a conversation, he expressed his deep sadness over the loss and shared that he will not be able to bring his wife and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to his homeland.

Moreover, Harry publicly extended an olive branch to the royal family as he desired to reconcile after a bitter feud.

In response, Buckingham Palace seemingly ignored the Duke of Sussex's peace talks offer and said in a statement that his legal "issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts."

On the next day after Harry's big loss, Meghan released a powerful black and white photo of Harry and their two kids on Instagram.

While sharing a royal insider's opinion on the Duchess of Sussex's new post, the Royal Editor of the Daily Mail, Rebecca English, wrote: "Just hours after Meghan’s latest Instagram salvo dropped yesterday morning, one royal insider lost no time in letting their feelings be known. 'Well, that’s a rather giant f*** you, isn’t it?' they remarked to me."

Moreover, the royal commentator said that the Suits actress might have followed in the footsteps of the Royal Family as she posted a "well-timed image," which made it to the headlines.

It has been said that Meghan sent a clear message to King Charles that the Sussexes are standing united amid Harry's heartbreak.