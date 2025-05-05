Kate Middleton prepares to support King Charles after Harry's 'betrayal'

Princess Kate and Prince William are set to reunite with King Charles to mark a key event after Prince Harry dropped bombshells on the royal family.

The monarch and Queen Camilla will be joined by the Waleses and other royals to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The future Queen is said to be preparing to support the King on an important occasion after the cancer-stricken monarch left feeling "betrayed" by the Duke of Sussex's shocking health remarks.

As per a jewellery expert, Catherine will pay tribute to war heroes by opting for significant jewels, also previously worn by senior royal women.

In conversation with GB, Tobias Kormind said, "Each chosen piece will not only reflect personal sentiment but pay tribute to the enduring spirit of the wartime generation."

He explained, "The VE day procession in particular offers the opportunity to showcase a mixture of historic brooches, symbolic pieces linked to military service, and heirlooms with strong personal and national meaning."

Speaking of Princess Kate, who is also honorary Colonel-in-Chief of the Irish Guards, Tobias shared that the mother-of-three "may choose to wear an 18K gold shamrock traditionally loaned to royal women associated with the regiment."

Notably, it will be the royal family's first joint appearance after Harry suffered a legal setback in his UK security case, leading to an explosive BBC interview.

While extending an olive branch, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father said that life is precious and ready to reconcile with his family as he does not know how much longer time his father has.

Reacting to Harry's comment, former royal butler Grant Harrold claimed, "I think the King will definitely feel betrayed, that's what I think. He’ll feel betrayed because this is confidential information that Harry has discussed with the media."