Gigi Hadid fans freak out as she makes it official with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid sent her fans into a frenzy by sealing swirling Bradley Cooper dating rumours with a passionate kiss.

The supermodel, who shares a four-year-old daughter Khai with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, went Instagram Official with Cooper, 50, on Saturday, May 3, when she shared a sneak peek from her 30th birthday celebrations.

Despite earlier paparazzi shots of the couple kissing and getting intimate, some fans took Gigi’s official photo share as a hard launch of her romance with Cooper, while others were left in sheer shock.

"Omg Bradley hard launch ty for this," one wrote in the comments section of her social media post over the weekend.

"Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg," a second exclaimed, followed by a third who chimed in saying, "Ummm is this making it Instagram official?![weary face emoji]."

Another commented in disbelief, "IS IT REALLY BRADLEY?"

For the unversed, the Maestro star and the Victoria's Secret model first sparked dating rumours 2023.

She recently broke her silence on her relationship with Cooper—father to eight-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with former partner Irina Shayk—in an interview with Vogue.

Gigi revealed that they first met at a backyard birthday party for the child of a mutual friend. Shedding light on how things are going between them, the mother of one described their romance as "very romantic and happy."