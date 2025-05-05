Sarah Ferguson gives emotional reaction to Beatrice, Eugenie tribute

Sarah Ferguson shares video clip from Beatrice, Eugenie's podcast interview

Sarah Ferguson made her feelings clear over Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's heartfelt tribute to their mother.

The York sisters recently made it to the headlines after they honour their mom's resilient and uplifting personality in a podcast interview.

Beatrice and Eugenie marked their presence at their friend and Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas' new podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, which she is hosting alongside her half-sister, Isabella Branson.

The royals praised their mother, known as Fergie, for handling challenging times with grace and sharing valuable lessons learned from her.

Sarah re-shared a video clip from her daughters' joint appearance on her official Instagram handle which seemingly left her emotional. Prince Andrew's ex-wife put red heart emojis alongside the link to the podcast episode.

In the video, Beatrice and Eugenie recalled their childhood memories, full of "joy, humour and love." They said that Sarah's "resilience, strength and individuality" are also instilled in them.

At the beginning of the clip, Beatrice said, "I feel so grateful that we’re able to share our mum with so many people because she’s such a force to be reckoned with."

On the other hand, Eugenie recalled how her mom taught her to embrace her scar with tears in her eyes.

For the unversed, Sarah Ferguson shares Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with her former husband, Prince Andrew.

Several fans also pointed out that the York siblings avoided mentioning their father while rejoicing about their childhood, especially amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Duke of York.