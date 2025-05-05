Lady Gaga addresses bomb threat against historical concert

Lady Gaga speaks out on bomb plot that threatened her Brazil show

Lady Gaga broke silence over the terrorist attack against her show in Brazil which was prevented by the police.

The 39-year-old expressed her feelings regarding the bomb plot against her show after the police arrested two people suspected for the attack.

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning,” a representative for Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place,” the statement continued.

The attack was planned against the Born This Way hitmaker’s record-breaking show which went on to gather a crowd of 2.5 million people at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday, May 3rd.

“The plan was treated as a ‘collective challenge’ with the aim of gaining notoriety on social media,” the police said after the arrest.

After the concert, the Grammy winner wrote a heartfelt message for her fans on Instagram.

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show — the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil.”

Gaga added, “The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”