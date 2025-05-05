Madonna pays sweet tribute to boyfriend Akeem Morris

Madonna shares insights into her relationship with Akeem Morris

Madonna gushed about her bond with boyfriend Akeem Morris as she shared a glance into her relationship.

The 66-year-old popstar took to Instagram on Sunday, May 4th, and penned down a sweet note for Morris’ birthday.

The Hung Up hitmaker shared a series of pictures capturing the couple in their intimate moments together, along with the birthday wish.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus @akkmorris,” Madonna wrote in the caption for boyfriend, 29.

In one of the slides of her carousel, Madonna could be seen singing Happy Birthday at her beau’s birthday party, along with YG Marley.

As the song continued, Morris was surprised with a large birthday cake decorated with candles.

One of the pictures showed the couple posing closely for an adorable snap together.