Princess Beatrice opens up about Fergie, Prince Andrew 'challenging' divorce

Princess Beatrice praised her mother Sarah Ferguson for handling the 'challenging' divorce from Andrew divorce in a new podcast interview.

For the unversed, the Princess of York made a joint appearance with Princess Eugenie on her friend and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

In a conversation on Lessons From Our Mothers, Beatrice said that her mom has the ability to "jump into any situation."

She added, "There was always an adventure to be had, and now it’s so fun reflecting and looking back to say some of the harder times, through divorce, and through challenging moments, there was always an adventure."

For the unversed, Fergie and Andrew parted ways in 1992. However, the former couple is now on good terms with each other and still lives together at Royal Lodge.

Notably, Beatrice and Eugenie recalled special childhood memories and lauded the "resilience, strength and individuality" of the Duchess of York which she also instilled in her daughters.

In a video clip on Cressida's Instagram page, Beatrice said, "I feel so grateful that we’re able to share our mum with so many people because she’s such a force to be reckoned with."a