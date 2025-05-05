Jennifer Garner, John Miller step out in L.A after moving in together

Jennifer Garner and John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were spotted enjoying some low-key couple time over the weekend as they stepped out for a casual grocery run in Los Angeles.

The couple, who’ve been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2018, were seen at Vicente Foods looking comfy and content — the unofficial dress code of longtime love.

Garner, 53, kept things effortlessly relaxed in a black hoodie and leggings, paired with white sneakers that had a playful pink and yellow trim.

Her signature hair was pulled back in a ponytail and tucked under a simple black cap — a look that says, “Yes, I bake focaccia on weekends, and no, I didn’t come here to be papped.”

Miller, 47, also kept it casual in a gray crewneck sweater, jeans, and sturdy brown boots.

The outing comes just days after a report suggested the couple is taking things to the next level — or at least the next hallway over. According to UsWeekly, “John is basically living with Jennifer,” though it’s only “part time.”

The report also revealed that Miller moved out of his home in Los Angeles after the wildfires affected several neighborhoods. Since then, he’s been splitting his time between his L.A. office and Garner’s place.

“But he’s been staying with Jennifer more often [and] doesn’t want to impose, so he’s looking for his own place… [and] deciding whether he’ll rent or buy.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer let fans in on her cozy weekend vibe by sharing a snap of her freshly baked “weekend focaccia,” golden brown and delicious enough to stop anyone mid-scroll.

While she didn’t tag Miller in the post, one can only imagine he may have been the lucky plus-one at that carb-fueled brunch.

Garner, best known for her roles in 13 Going on 30 and for being everyone’s imaginary best friend, was previously married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018. The two share three kids — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.