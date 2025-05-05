Jennifer Garner, John Miller fuel rumours with sweet LA outing

Jennifer Garner, stunning actress who has been dating her longtime beau John Miller, has recently stepped out in LA with American businessman, John Miller.

Jennifer and John, who’ve been in an on-and-off relationship since 2018, were spotted keeping things low-key during a quick grocery run in L.A.

The actress kept it simple and comfy, wearing cosy black hoodie, leggings and white sneakers. She even added a playful pop of color with pink-and-yellow-trimmed socks.

The Family Switch star tied her long chestnut hair back in a ponytail and topped it off with a simple black cap. Whereas, the American businessman kept it classic in a gray crewneck sweater, jeans and brown boots for their stop at Vicente Foods.

This outing comes after reports claimed that the couple are now pretty much living together, just not full-time.

"John is basically living with Jennifer," a source shared with UsWeekly on Wednesday.