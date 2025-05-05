Romeo steals show on Beckham's birthday as Brooklyn's absence raises eyebrows

Romeo Beckham joins David's birthday bash as Brooklyn remains absent

Romeo Beckham made his father David’s 50th birthday even more special with a touching speech, while Brooklyn was notably absent from the celebration.

The 22-year-old, who is the second son of David and Victoria Beckham, paid tribute to his father during a lavish dinner held on Saturday, May 3.

Addressing the guests, Romeo said, “Good evening everyone. I would like to start by thanking you all for being here tonight. I know without many of you in here tonight he wouldn’t be half of the man he is today. But to the man of the moment…”

David, who turned 50, celebrated his special day at a Core restaurant in London’s Notting Hill, accompanied by his wife Victoria and their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Taking to Instagram, the English former footballer shared a picture with his family, and wrote, “Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all!”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 26, the eldest of the Beckham children, has drawn attention for his continued absence from recent family events.

Brooklyn and his beloved wife, Nicola Peltz, were also absent from the family celebrations held in France on Friday, May 2, as well as the earlier party at the Beckhams’ £10million Cotswolds mansion on Wednesday.