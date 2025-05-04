Meghan Markle 'hypocritical' approach revealed after Harry's legal verdict

Meghan Markle called out for her 'hypocritical' approach after Prince Harry suffered a setback in the UK security case.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's plea to secure official security during a UK visit with his family has been dismissed by the court.

Despite Harry's controversial statements about the royal family, his wife keeps using her royal title for personal gains.

During a show aired on The Sun, royal editor Matt Wilkinson asked, "Why do you think she's using her HRH title and clinging on to her Sussex name rather than Markle?"

To which, PR expert Mark Borkoski said, "Well, it's clearly social capital. I'm sure her PA uses it to ensure that she gets that top table at a restaurant. It will have a huge weight in America to have that kudos of still having that sort of royal aura around her."

The expert called the former Suits actress' move "hypocritical." He claimed that Meghan flaunts her royal links to show her value in the social circle.

Katie Nicholl, another royal expert echoes the same thoughts. She said, "I think it just poses a bit of a hypocrisy element."

She said, "You've attacked this institution many, many times and yet you want to retain all of the perks and privileges of being in that institution, which is, of course, the titles."