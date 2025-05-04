Jenna Ortega finds it challenging to shake off characters

Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' season 2 to release in August

Jenna Ortega has played multiple complexed characters in her career that has brought her immense fame.

The 22-year-old has been a part of some popular projects like Wednesday, You, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream VI and others.

All her roles were tough and physically challenging for her. Recently, Jenna revealed that she finds it hard to let go her characters.

In conversation with Natalie Portman for Interview Magazine, the actress opened that she sometimes gets so much involved in a role that it gets tough to shake it off.

Ortega added, "It's more so when it's a physical overtaking. That or if I'm really enveloped in the story."

Death of a Unicorn star confessed, "If it's something that's very meaningful to me, I don't want to let the project go. I've had characters I grew really fond of and miss."

She says that while she picks up another character, she really works on shaking off previous habits.

"I try to wake up in my hotel room and do things differently to get rid of that stench”, Jenna said.

The actress has once again taken another challenging role in The Weeknd’s debut feature film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is set to release on May 14.